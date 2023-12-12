Adam22 Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is Out Of Touch In Regards To Interviews

Adam22 is someone who is not afraid of speaking his mind as it pertains to a whole plethora of issues within the hip-hop world. Overall, he has created quite the brand for himself with No Jumper. It is a media platform with numerous podcasts. Furthermore, he has interviewed some massive artists in underground hip-hop. He continues to deliver interviews to his fans, and while he might engage in some antics sometimes, people are still tuning into his shows. At the end of the day, he is here to stay.

Recently, Adam was on a podcast with Unghetto. During this conversation, they spoke about Tyler, the Creator and his recent comments about interviews in music. As Tyler told Nardwuar, he wants to do more interviews about the music itself. In his mind, interviews like Hot Ones are not valuable. He just wants to discuss his craft and what inspires him. This led to many people calling out Tyler for a privileged and downright nauseating take. Adam22 is one of those people, and you can see his full take, below.

Adam22 Shares His Thoughts

Essentially, Adam believes Tyler is coming from a place of great privilege when he says something like this. Tyler is already one of the biggest artists in the world, and he can talk about anything he wants. However, other artists are only able to get interviews while on a rollout. The smaller creatives will take anything that comes their way, and that includes interviews that don't center on the music. It is a harsh reality, although it is one that Tyler has not had to deal with for years. While Tyler's opinion probably won't change anytime soon, there is no doubt that other artists are in agreement with Adam on his take.

While Tyler's opinion probably won't change anytime soon, there is no doubt that other artists are in agreement with Adam on his take.

