2 Chainz Car Accident: Rapper Hit By Tesla While Driving Home From Strip Club, In Stable Condition

As he moves into the latter half of his mid-40s, 2 Chainz is showing no signs of slowing down. To close out 2023, he and Lil Wayne unveiled their long-awaited Welcome 2 Collegrove project, which includes 21 titles and guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Buther, Vory, and more. As Titi Boi and Weezy continue to celebrate their success, we've seen the former doing plenty of travelling for interviews and events. This weekend, he's one of the many stars in Miami for the city's annual Art Basel festival, though celebrations are already getting off on the wrong foot, according to TMZ.

On Saturday (December 9) morning, the outlet shared that Chainz fell victim to a car crash after leaving a local strip club called the Booby Trap. Reports reveal that the "4 AM" hitmaker was driving on the I-95, about to exit, when a Tesla suddenly struck his whip from the back. At this time, authorities believe the driver who hit the recording artist was likely driving under the influence. The front left driver's side of their ride is in ruins, proving just how intense the force of the accident was.

2 Chainz Allegedly Hit By Impaired Driver in Miami

Thankfully, the Georgia-born artist is in stable condition because of the first responders on the scene to assist him. Chainz's Instagram Story lit up with a video of his legs laying out on a stretcher. He was placed in the back of an ambulance, causing fans to raise questions about his well-being. Things could've been much worse, but still, the lyricist is suffering from neck injuries, not to mention other potential harm caused to his body during the impact.

Elsewhere in the news, 2 Chainz was spotted looking as fresh as ever while sitting beside Lil Wayne in the Balenciaga runway's front row earlier this month. Though the duo weren't the only celebrities in attendance, they're certainly feeling the backlash for supporting the previously cancelled fashion brand. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

