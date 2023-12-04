Lil Kim & Cardi B Comparisons Fly After Balenciaga Show, Latter Accuses Haters Of Photoshop

Even though she has yet to follow up her debut Invasion of Privacy album with a sophomore effort all these years later, Cardi B is still one of the world's favourite rap divas. The Barbz might try to dispute that. However, the fact is, the New Yorker has been booked and busy nearly constantly in recent years, in virtually every creative industry. She has a few collaborative singles with people like FendiDa Rappa, Megan Thee Stallion, and her husband, Offset, and the fashion community has been keeping Cardi looking her best on red carpets and music video sets.

Elsewhere, Balenciaga convinced the 31-year-old to make her runway debut this past weekend, and unfortunately, it's not being entirely positively received. Critics online are comparing Cardi's unique makeup look from yesterday's big event to the face of Lil Kim, who's long faced criticism from outsiders for her past attempts to radically alter her appearance with plastic surgery. "Cardi going out sad... The Lil Kim way 🙄🤢 ," one Twitter user wrote while comparing images of the two lyricists.

Read More: Cardi B Balenciaga Runway Debut Garners Mixed Reactions After She Lashes Out At Chick-fil-A

Cardi B Clears Her Haters

"Baby please tell me it's the makeup making her nose look crimped up like that," another person chimed in. When she saw the hate for herself, Bardi was quick to clear the haters. "It's the photoshop," she clapped back. "You know you gagged them too hard when the haters gotta start making edits."

While Cardi B was strutting down the Balenciaga runway, plenty of famous faces were cheering her on from the front row. Among them were Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, as well as Sexyy Red and Kim Kardashian. The stars were surely happy to see each other. Still, they didn't impress social media users calling them out for supporting the fashion brand after its previous cancellation. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Sit Front Row At Balenciaga As Celebs Face Backlash For Supporting Embattled Brand

[Via]