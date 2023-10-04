Usher Catches Heat For Ridiculous Balenciaga Fashion Show Outfit

Usher is having a great moment right now. Overall, he has his Las Vegas residency which has proven to be a massive success. Moreover, he is going to be performing at the Super Bowl in February, which is going to be a whole lot of fun. At this point in his career, he is getting his flowers, and it is truly nice to see. With the excitement for his Super Bowl performance mounting, it feels like we have seen a bit more of him recently. For instance, he was at a Balenciaga Fashion show this past weekend.

Unfortunately, Usher was utterly roasted for his choice of attire for the show. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the singer was wearing a face mask that had randomly cut holes all the way throughout. He also had on some wild boots, some crazy pants, a blazer, and what appeared to be a turtleneck. It was an absolutely ridiculous get-up, and he was promptly destroyed for it on social media. @fitaintnothing on IG showed no mercy, as can be seen in the caption below.

Usher Shown No Mercy

"RAYMOND! .. I know you made ALOT of confessions in yo life time but let me confess to you my boi THIS SH*T AINT NOTHIN MCMUFFIN," the caption reads. "You make me wanna whoop yo ass. oooo weeee. Shawty went paper snowflake cut stocking on the face and Mickey Mouse white gloves. They should LET YOU AND IT BURN right on in a dumpster." In the comments section, fans continued to pile on. "He show up in that shit during the Super Bowl they gone escort him off the field immediately," oner person said. "Them boots is so nasty," said another.

While these are all harsh critiques, they serve as a "what not to do" for when Usher takes the stage in February. Hopefully, he doesn't take it too personally. Let us know what you think of the outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

