Usher’s Kilt For Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show Stunned The Red Carpet

The R&B singer came dressed to impress, and showed that there’s much more versatility to his style than you might expect.

Usher has a lot in his arsenal: songwriting ability, gorgeous vocals, an array of hits, and impeccable style. For the recent Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, you know that he just had to show his skills in the last category. Moreover, the R&B superstar pulled up in a beautiful black kilt, which caused a lot of conversation among trolls on the Internet mad about gender-fusing fits. In addition, he kept the monochrome look up with shiny loafers and an LV blazer, under which he wore a white button-up shirt. In addition, the Chattanooga-raised artist donned puffy socks and what looks like a silver rose-adorned headpiece to complete the look.

Furthermore, now that we mentioned all of his capabilities, it's going to be exciting to see them all come together very soon. Usher and the NFL recently announced that he will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year in Las Vegas, which is a great move considering his wide-spanning discography and showmanship. Fans are very excited to see how he pulls the setlist together, as well as how it will visually play out when it comes to outfits and stage design. With so much experience under his belt, the "Good Good" hitmaker will likely blow people's minds.

Usher Stuns At The Louis Vuitton PFW Show

Recently, Usher recalled how Jay-Z was the one who let him know that he'd be getting on the biggest stage in the U.S. "But when I got this call… he said, 'It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it's time for you to have that moment,'" the 44-year-old told Zane Lowe. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh, you ready? Absolutely.'

"And it was like this was destined to happen," he continued. "I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place. It's the City of Lights. You know, it's always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…" For more news and the latest updates on Usher, stay logged into HNHH.

