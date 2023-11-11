Big Sean & Jhene Aiko’s Son Celebrates First Birthday, Proud Parents Mark Occasion With Emotional IG Posts

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko took to social media to celebrate the first birthday of their son, Noah. Aiko kept her post simple, simply writing "1st birthday" with a heart emoji over a picture of a trip to the zoo. Meanwhile, Big Sean gushed a little more in his post, also using a picture of Noah and his parents looking at turtles. “Daddy so proud n grateful for you son!” he wrote. “We celebratin all week! Noah’s big 1 [blue heart emoji]," the rapper wrote. It's unclear if the images are from a birthday trip to the zoo, or one they took earlier in the year.

Since becoming a father, Sean has been tapping more and more into his emotional side. “First fathers day, all the Daddies out there stay solid n protect ya kids. They need us n we need them more, Love you dad,” Sean wrote in June as part of his post for his first Father's Day. Throughout the year, Big Sean has shown time and time again just how much fatherhood has changed him. And as mentioned, his son's first birthday is no exception to this.

Read More: Soulja Boy Lets J. Cole & Big Sean Know That He Still Doesn’t Rock With Them

Breakup Rumors About Sean & Aiko Appear Unfounded

The joint birthday posts, however, come a few weeks after the internet rumor mill began to churn out claims that Sean and Aiko were on the way out as a couple. The primary piece of evidence for this was that the pair had stopped following each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Aiko appeared to post some break-up-related quotes on her social media.

However, it ended up seeming like completely unfounded rumors. Sources confirmed to The Jasmine Brand that the couple were still very much together. Furthermore, they later re-followed one another on social media. While there has been no word on when they stopped following each other for a time. Despite this mystery, there doesn't seem to be anything for fans of the couple to worry about in the meantime.

Read More: Big Sean Shows Love To Jhené Aiko Onstage At Lovers & Friends Festival

[via]