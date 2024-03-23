Shakira & Cardi B Team Up For The Spicy "Puntería" From The Colombia Icon's Latest Album

One of the pillars of pop music from the mid 1990s to the present has to be Shakira. The Barranquilla, Colombia superstar always has hits up her sleeve and is a model of consistency. However, over the last seven years, fans have not gotten a new album. That all changes today, and one song from it that no one can stop talking about is the Shakira and Cardi B collab "Puntería."

Released just hours before Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran or Women No Longer Cry, this is now her 12th album. Shakira and Cardi B were a trending topic for a little bit back in May of 2023. The rumblings were centered around a possible song, "Estoy Lamida," coming that summer, but it never materialized. However, "Puntería," might be what was in the works around that time.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Unloads On Drake & J. Cole With "Like That" Verse: "Your Best Work Is A Light Pack"

Listen To "Puntería" By Shakira & Cardi B

The main draw of this track is the possible meaning behind it. The title of song translates to "aim." According to Bustle, they feel this song and album title has some ties to Shakira's ex-husband Gerard Piqué. The "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker was already throwing shade at him and his new love interest all through 2023. The overall message of the track is expressing how difficult it can be to move on from a past relationship. It does not directly call out Gerard or his partner, but we can see why some believe Shakira might have attacked the song this way.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Puntería," by Shakira and Cardi B? Is this the best track on the Colombian pop star's new album, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance on the record? Do you think she is taking shots at her ex-husband? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shakira and Cardi B. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics (English Translation):

I become a she wolf like Shaki

Crazy, crazy you are, my tiger

Touch, touch me with more desire

So that I never forget about you

She wolf like Shaki

You are my tiger

Read More: Adin Ross Tries To Troll Drake About Sexyy Red But Drizzy Flips It Back On Him

[Via]