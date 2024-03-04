Iann Dior Is Fed Up With The Love Games On "House On Fire"

One of the lanes that iann dior thrives in the most is the heartbreak/break up songs. Most of that comes from the expertise in genres such as pop punk and emo rap, that the youngster from Puerto Rico has. That may be a strong description, especially with the fact that he has not been around that long. But, he really has developed those skills nicely over time. It shows tenfold on iann dior's new song "House On Fire."

This track can be found on his new EP BLIND. He dropped it over this past weekend and it contains five other songs. You may have heard this cut already, as it has been out for a couple of weeks. However, we unfortunately missed it during its release. But, after hearing it for the first time, it is a shame we did not post about it back then.

Listen To "House On Fire" By Iann Dior

We gushed about it in our BLIND write-up and we felt it was worth covering on its own. Iann pens a track about a love that is expiring by the second as he grows tired of the love interest's child-like games. "Let all the flames get higher

Take all your s*** and leave, I know you not missing me / So come set this house on fire," iann sings with a catchy melody. You can check out the fiery record above to see why we are so in love with it.

Is this the best track from BLIND, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Is this iann's best project to date, why or why not?

Quotable Lyrics:

Tired of the games you play

Tired of the running 'round, going up and down

But we stay in place

I don't even know what's left

You just wanna take my breath

Leave me guessin' your next step

