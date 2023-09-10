Iann Dior Returns With A Familiar Sound On “You Don’t Even” Single

The Puerto Rican R&B vocalist is back to quickly follow up his 2023 album, leave me where you found me. Who is the mystery artist? It is iann dior and this new single he is back with is sure to please a lot of his established fanbase. "You Don't Even," tells a familiar story about heartbreak and feeling lonely. On the other hand, the girl he is missing deeply does not seem to care about losing iann. The angst he is feeling can be found in the lyrics below.

Some of the other words that exemplify his pain are, "Ain't been okay since you went away, yeah / Now, every day, it feels like it's rainin' / Strangers to lovers, lovers to strangers." While this is a fine tune, you start to wonder if his sound will ever evolve in some way. While it is good to serve your loyal fans with the type of music you have created a massive following from, is it totally worth it in the end? That could be a question the artist might have to ask himself.

Listen To "You Don't Even" From Iann Dior

Iann dior certainly is talented, there is no doubt about that. He has been able to create his own niche in a crowded lane of emo rap. According to Genius, his next project, LI$TEN TO THE $ILENCE, appears to be dropping next year sometime. This could be the chance to impress and shock some people and get people really buzzing about him again.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "You Don't Even," from iann dior? Is his trademark sound still resonating with you today? Which track do you think is iann's best? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't never been hurt before

'Til my world crashed down to the sound of a slammin' door

I ain't never felt pain for real

'Til the words came out that you don't feel what I feel

I miss you more than a little, but it's not the hardest part

It's you don't even have a broken heart

