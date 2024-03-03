Iann Dior Showcases Some Solid Singing Chops On EP "BLIND"

Iann Dior burst onto the scene back at the start of the 2020's with he and 24kGoldn's smash hit "Mood." The song is over 1.8 billion (!) streams since its release in 2021. While the young Puerto Rican artist still has a respectable 11 million plus monthlies on the platform, the hype around him does not feel as strong as it once did. It seems artists like him and 24k had their massive hit and then people left them behind sort of. However, iann dior is still churning out some solid material if you were not aware, like his new EP BLIND.

This six-song project quickly follows up his 2023 album leave me where you found me. Iann Dior is still rocking the pop punk, emo rap style that he became known for. However, BLIND is more of a foray into the pop sound than anything else. Its lead single "House On Fire" is a terrific start to the tape that climaxes instrumentally around the 2:00 mark.

Listen To BLIND By Iann Dior

In the press release for iann's newest effort, the "Blind Intro" gives away the tape's meaning and overall message. "They say we hide things that we’re scared to see, maybe you were that for me." Most of the tracks here are about relationships and the other usual topics we have heard from him in years past. Even, though the lyrical evolution is not as substantial as some would probably like, iann has some great tracks here.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, BLIND, by iann dior? Is this his best project ever, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Do you think his hype has died down, or is he still a top-flight genre-bending hip-hop artist? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding iann dior. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

BLIND Tracklist:

Blind Intro House On Fire Crazy for You I Think You Should Go Kill You Slowly The Funeral

