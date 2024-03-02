ScHoolboy Q & Cardi B Bring Their Comebacks To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Welcome to March, whose quality as a hip-hop release month for 2024 is proven by our new Fire Emoji playlist update. We decided to round up the best of the best rap drops of the week, and leading the way is none other than ScHoolboy Q. The TDE MC released his first album in about five years, BLUE LIPS, and it's got no shortage of tender, aggressive, and consistently compelling tracks. "oHio" featuring Freddie Gibbs, "THank god 4 me," and "Pop" featuring Rico Nasty are all particularly hype and energetic cuts for you to check out. It stands as the best album to come out this week, and one of the year's best so far.

Also on Fire Emoji is another comeback: the solo return of Cardi B with her new track, "Like What (Freestyle)." It's a fiery set of bars over a classic Missy Elliot and Timbaland beat; what's not to love ahead of the Bronx rapper's next album? Speaking of new albums, though, we have to shout out That Mexican OT, who just released his latest full-length Texas Technician. The Moneybagg Yo-assisted "Twisting Fingers" is a Southern banger through and through, showing off a lot of chemistry and versatile flows.

Read More: Fans React To ScHoolboy Q’s New Album “Blue Lips,” AOTY Praise Dominates

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Furthermore, we also wanted to point you to Meek Mill's new EP HEATHENISM, on which "Giving Chanel" with Future is a particular standout. Thanks to a dramatic instrumental and relentless deliveries, it's a pretty hard-hitting record with a grand feel. Another trunk-knocking release on Fire Emoji is Luh Tyler's new single "Bad B***h"... what could it ever be about? Jokes aside, it's a bass-heavy and fast-paced track with Tyler's trademark nasal croons.

Meanwhile, as far as triumphant and evocative trap cuts, few ranked higher than 21 Lil Harold and BigXthaPlug's "Gin & Juice." Finally, we wanted to highlight Ransom, Harry Fraud, and Boldy James' excellently lavish and lyrically evocative single, "Live from the Roxy." Let us know what you favorite Fire Emoji release was this week -– and what else we missed, too. Check out the playlist above and stick around on HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Defends Meek Mill Amid Diddy Rumors