- SongsIann Dior Is Fed Up With The Love Games On "House On Fire"Even though we did not cover it on its initial release date, the song was too good to skip entirely. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWillow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death ThreatsBoth Willow and her mother pursued Rock music and according to the Pop Punk star, Jada's Metal pursuits caused the genre's fans to act unhinged.By Erika Marie
- Newsiann dior Returns With More Pop Punk Sounds On "Live Fast Die Numb"iann dior's latest is filled with guitar and catchy vocal lines.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravie McCoy Says Machine Gun Kelly's Pop-Punk Era "Threw Me For A Loop"Travie McCoy calls Machine Gun Kelly "one of the dopest rappers out" but explains his hesitancy towards MGK's pop-punk record. By Aron A.
- NewsZillakami Shifts Gears With Rock Track "FROSTY"Emo/metal rapper Zillakami goes full rock in "FROSTY"By Joe Abrams
- Original ContentTravis Mills Talks Music Comeback, Discovering Lil Peep, & Reflects On His Early Pop-Punk Career14 years ago, T. Mills emerged as an online star who later collaborated with artists like T.I. and Ty Dolla $ign. He toured the world and eventually backed out of the spotlight, but he's finally returned.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosMachine Gun Kelly Nerds Up In Bloody Video For "Love Race"Machine Gun Kelly and Kellin Quinn drop off some macabre and nostalgic new visuals for "Love Race." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug Goes Pop-Punk In Melodic New SnippetYoung Thug takes a moment to preview an upcoming track, one that draws heavily from the pop-punk genre. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Unveils "Tickets To My Downfall" Art & TracklistMachine Gun Kelly has fully committed to the rockstar lifestyle, revealing the tracklist and artwork to his new album "Tickets To My Downfall." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Reveals "Tickets To My Downfall" Release DateMachine Gun Kelly continues his quest to bring back pop-punk, revealing the release date to his new album "Tickets To My Downfall."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly & Blackbear Connect For "My Ex's Best Friend"Machine Gun Kelly continues his ascension to his pop-punk final form with Blackbear assisted "My Ex's Best Friend."By Mitch Findlay
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Tattoos Album Title On His Neck & Channels Bobby ShmurdaMGK pulls a Bobby Shmurda and dances on the table in the middle of his record label meeting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Unveils His New Album TitleMGK is working on a pop-punk album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Performs For 20 Mins & Walks Off Stage In Frustration: ReportThe rapper is currently on co-headlining a tour with Blink 182.By Erika Marie
- NewsJuice WRLD & Tyla Yaweh Embrace Their Favorite Pop Punk Band "Blink 182"Juice WRLD shouts out some of his favorite rock bands on "Blink 182."By Alex Zidel