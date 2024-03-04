SiR Unveils The Tracklist And Impressive Features For His New Album

His new project arrives later this month.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM

Earlier this year, Top Dawg Entertainment promised big things from their artists. They revealed that nearly every single artist on the label and even some new ones would be releasing new projects this year. That busy schedule is already underway with the release of ScHoolboy Q's new album Blue Lips earlier this month. SZA also set-up the highly-anticipated release of her SOS deluxe version LANA with the single "Saturn" last month.

Next up on the docket is SiR, who's 4th album and 3rd on Top Dawg is dropping later this month. The album is called Heavy and it drops on March 22. In anticipation of the record's arrival, he's shared the full tracklist including the impressive array of features appearing on the record. The album is 16 tracks long, five of which contain appearances from features. Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul, and Scribz Riley will all be lending their talents to the project. Check out the full tracklist from Heavy below.

Read More: REASON's "PORCHES" Album Coming This Month, Doechii, SiR, And More Will Appear

SiR Shares "Heavy" Tracklist

SiR has already teased the new album with a pair of singles. The first was "No Evil" one of his most soulful songs to date which dropped back in December. Subsequently, for the second single he shared his collaboration with Isaiah Rashad. The two crossed paths on the song "Karma" where they dug into how their issues could have spawned from their own actions in the past. Both singles were pretty well received by fans, building up quite a bit of hype for the new album.

Heavy is the first new SiR album in 5 years. His third album Chasing Summer dropped back in 2019. It was his first to crack the Billboard 200 where it landed at number 64 in its first week. What do you think of the tracklist for SiR's upcoming new album Heavy? Are you looking forward to listening to the album when it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: SiR Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer-Songwriter Worth?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.