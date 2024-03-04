SiR Unveils The Tracklist And Impressive Features For His New Album

Earlier this year, Top Dawg Entertainment promised big things from their artists. They revealed that nearly every single artist on the label and even some new ones would be releasing new projects this year. That busy schedule is already underway with the release of ScHoolboy Q's new album Blue Lips earlier this month. SZA also set-up the highly-anticipated release of her SOS deluxe version LANA with the single "Saturn" last month.

Next up on the docket is SiR, who's 4th album and 3rd on Top Dawg is dropping later this month. The album is called Heavy and it drops on March 22. In anticipation of the record's arrival, he's shared the full tracklist including the impressive array of features appearing on the record. The album is 16 tracks long, five of which contain appearances from features. Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul, and Scribz Riley will all be lending their talents to the project. Check out the full tracklist from Heavy below.

SiR Shares "Heavy" Tracklist

SiR has already teased the new album with a pair of singles. The first was "No Evil" one of his most soulful songs to date which dropped back in December. Subsequently, for the second single he shared his collaboration with Isaiah Rashad. The two crossed paths on the song "Karma" where they dug into how their issues could have spawned from their own actions in the past. Both singles were pretty well received by fans, building up quite a bit of hype for the new album.

Heavy is the first new SiR album in 5 years. His third album Chasing Summer dropped back in 2019. It was his first to crack the Billboard 200 where it landed at number 64 in its first week. What do you think of the tracklist for SiR's upcoming new album Heavy? Are you looking forward to listening to the album when it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

