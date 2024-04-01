D4vd Continues To Solidify His Hitmaking Skills On "Feel It"

D4vd is quietly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the alternative and pop scenes. The New York native just turned 19 on March 28 but already possesses some of the biggest streaming hits of the 2020 decade. He is most known by his 25 million plus monthly listeners for the Petals to Thorns EP which dropped in May of 2023. On that project, he has his four biggest tracks, with "Romantic Homicide" being the most popular with over one billion streams.

2024 is looking to be another big year for d4vd as he is making music for the TV show Invincible with the song "Feel It." This follows up the hitmaker's series of singles "My House Is Not A Home," "Leave Her," and "2016." Invincible is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive animated series that stars Steven Yeun, J. K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh. It recently released its second season back in November.

Listen To "Feel It" By D4vd

"Feel It" by d4vd will be a part of the follow-up season's soundtrack and is a love story cut. In it, d4vd is singing about a woman that he knows is right for him. He does not want to lose her, even though they are dealing with some problems. D4vd is no stranger to making music for the entertainment industry. He recently worked with 21 Savage for the new Call Of Duty video game as well.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Feel It," by d4vd? Is this the best track he has put out as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Is he a certified hitmaker, or does he need more songs under his belt? Have you been checking out season two of Invincible?

Quotable Lyrics:

What do you have in store?

One life away, you can't explore

But I don't want to get in the way no more

'Cause this the type of feeling you can't ignore, ay

I'm ready to break down the door, settle the score

I can't let you go away

