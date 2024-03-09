D4vd Is Questioning His Relationship Choices On "My House Is Not A Home"

Queens, New York singer d4vd is the definition of a multi-talent. At just 18 this kid has already grown immensely and his fanbase proves that. In just the three years that he has released music to streaming, d4vd is already up to over 25.1 million monthly listeners. A big reason why is because we mentioned how diverse he is. He blurs the lines between R&B and alternative, which has been a popular trend as of late. Today, d4vd is back doing that on his newest single "My House Is Not A Home."

This song paints a picture of a complicated relationship. "But you never really cared about the way that everything turned out / You didn't wanna fall in love, you're looking out for yourself now / It's starting to piss me off, I thought I had you figured out." D4vd's "My House Is Not A Home" is the third single to preview his upcoming record, Withered.

Listen To "My House Is Not A Home" By D4vd

According to Genius, the project is due on April 4. The previous offering we have received from d4vd include "Leave Her" and "2016." Both dropped at the same time in a two-pack format back on February 9. Be sure to check out "My House Is Not A Home" and its music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hello, I'm at your door again

I just needed a friend, but now I share a bed with you

Am I dumb to succumb to the noise?

I'm not a little boy no more, I've made my stupid choices too

Tell my mother that I'm sorry, tell my father just the same

Tell my sister that her brother might as well have gone insane

