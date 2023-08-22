D4VD Added To The Second Leg Of SZA’s “SOS” Tour

D4VD is taking over for Omar Apollo for the remainder of the tour.

BYLavender Alexandria
SZA is still on a massive tour following the release of her long-awaited new album SOS last year. Starting next month, she will embark on a second leg of the SOS tour and will be joined by a new special guest. Today she announced that Texas singer-songwriter D4VD will be joining her on tour from September 20 until October 29. He made the announcement himself on Instagram with a post of the upcoming tour dates. “TRYING NOT TO PANIC @sza THANK U FOR HAVING ME ON TOURRRR 🛟 I cannot believe my eyes right now this is going to be INSANE,” the caption of his post read.

That won’t be the only opportunity for fans to see SZA soon. She was just announced as a headliner at Tyler, The Creator’s Flog Gnaw festival. The fest is returning for a 2023 edition after years off following the pandemic. It’s the same festival where Drake was once booed off-stage during a surprise set because fans were expecting Frank Ocean to perform. She joins Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Baby Keem, Ice Spice, and many more in the impressive roster of performers.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Punch Of TDE Of Trying To “Suge Knight” Him Over SZA Rant

SZA Taps D4VD For The Rest Of Her Tour

Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks sparked outrage for comments he made about SZA’s weight. “Let me keep it a bean, SZA is as fat as me. That’s 100 percent facts. This is why when b*tches call me fat, I be laughing,” AK ranted. He went on to describe the R&B darling as being “built like a smart car.”

SZA has had two tracks become stable hits in 2023. Her song “Kill Bill” has been one of the biggest hits of the year so far and hit number one on the Hot 100 when she teamed up with Doja Cat for a remix. Her song “Snooze” has also stuck around on the charts and entered the top 20 earlier this month. What do you think of D4VD serving as the opening act on the next leg of SZA’s SOS tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Wack 100 Tells DJ Akademiks To “Stop Speaking About SZA”

