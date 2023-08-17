DJ Akademiks Accuses Punch Of TDE Of Trying To “Suge Knight” Him Over SZA Rant

DJ Akademiks recently inspired the ire of the Internet for going on an impassioned, bizarre, and fat-shaming rant against SZA. If he thought he could do so without getting targeted by her label, TDE, then he was sorely mistaken. Moreover, its president Punch tweeted and deleted a message for the social media personality. “Man I’ve been so conflicted the [past] couple of days as to address this dude publicly or not,” he expressed. “I’m not playing no internet games… He have to answer for those disrespectful things he said about SZA.”

Then, DJ Akademiks responded to Punch’s remarks while streaming on Rumble, and didn’t hold back. “None of y’all are Suge Knight,” the former Complex host started his clap-back. “You don’t strike fear in my heart. There is no, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to get me!’ I did content about the biggest killers in the world in Chicago. I’ve talked about the worst people you could imagine… I won’t be sitting here scared of an older n***a who claims he’s a ‘thug.’ Mr. Punch from TDE, you didn’t have to delete your tweet.

Read More: TDE Punch Responds To Reason’s Complaints: “Mean Ol’ Label Narrative Is Getting Stale”

DJ Akademiks’ Rant Against TDE’s Punch

“I’m not scared of you,” Akademiks continued. “I don’t know nobody that’s scared of you and I don’t know nobody that would think you be doing nothing. So please, pipe down, and rather than delete the tweet, don’t send the tweet. Because if you look at my tweet history, I leave them up for all to see.” Also, he called Punch a hypocrite for his “lightweight coded threat,” and assessed it as “received, laughed at, and sent back.” “This is why we’re laughing: you’re tweeting [about how] you’re not playing internet games while you’re tweeting it!” Ak continued. “This is why I said y’all are not Suge Knight. Suge Knight wouldn’t give a nice proper warning and then delete the tweet. I don’t think he’d tweet at all.

“We’re not scared of none of you n***as,” the streamer concluded. “Listen, you guys have some great artists and I’m hoping you guys can put out music a little more frequently, just as the fan in me speaking. Put your record out, be quiet. That’s about it… Stop acting gangster online. If you was gonna do something, you wouldn’t tweet it. Stop it, brother, please. You look pathetic. And by the way, I don’t want a response for this neither. Work your record, you’re a record executive. Yeah, you got a couple gangsters on payroll. Whoop de doo! We’re all millionaires. Everybody could pay for some d*mb s**t to get done. You don’t wanna die, I don’t wanna die. You don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to jail. Shut up with your tweeting.” For more on Punch, DJ Akademiks, and SZA, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Continues To Diss Erykah Badu: “Not One N***a Came To Your Defense”

[via]