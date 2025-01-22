Lizzo Encourages Fans To Take Radical Action After Donald Trump’s Inauguration

BY Cole Blake 1422 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, gives a speech before Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Lizzo wants her fans to take action.

Lizzo wants her fans to prepare to take political action following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday. She explained the importance of supporting one another and building community in a video shared on Instagram, earlier this week.

“Now is the time to build community,” Lizzo urged, as caught by AllHipHop. “Now is the time to convert your fear or your anger or your disappointment or your anxiety into constructive activism, community building and movement. Please do not allow the weight of the world to change your world. Remember the value of having a pure heart.” Lizzo then brought up the idea of joy as an act of resistance. “There are ways to take action every single day to make this world a better place,” she added. “And sometimes just having a good day can be a radical act. And remember, give yourself grace and be kind to yourself today. Take some time, take some space, do whatever you need, because you deserve it.”

Read More: Lizzo Flaunts Physical Transformation In Debut Twitch Livestream

Lizzo Discusses Donald Trump's Inauguration

Fans have been sharing supportive messages for Lizzo in the comments section. "As a European watching that inauguration was surreal, good luck in the hunger games America," one user wrote. Another added to Lizzo's message: "Building a community isn’t just about bringing people together—it’s about creating a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered to grow. Strong communities thrive on connection, trust, and shared purpose. Let’s build something extraordinary!"

It's far from the first time Lizzo has spoken about politics. She previously made headlines for endorsing Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. She even spoke at one of the former Vice President's rallies. “I’m proud to say that I voted, I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. They say voting is not a love letter; it is a chess move,” Lizzo said. “There’s a lot of people who feel like their vote doesn’t matter, but I say to that, if your vote didn’t matter, voter suppression would not exist.”

Read more: Lizzo Breaks Silence On Dismissal Of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks Politics Lizzo Says "It's About Damn Time" For A "Mrs. Commander-In-Chief" During Kamala Harris Rally 1271
Syndication: Arizona Republic Sports Lizzo Laughs Off Antonio Brown's Latest Jabs About Ozempic 876
10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Politics Lizzo Defends Kamala Harris' Tenure As Vice President From Critics 815
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526