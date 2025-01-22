Lizzo Encourages Fans To Take Radical Action After Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Lizzo wants her fans to prepare to take political action following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday. She explained the importance of supporting one another and building community in a video shared on Instagram, earlier this week.

“Now is the time to build community,” Lizzo urged, as caught by AllHipHop. “Now is the time to convert your fear or your anger or your disappointment or your anxiety into constructive activism, community building and movement. Please do not allow the weight of the world to change your world. Remember the value of having a pure heart.” Lizzo then brought up the idea of joy as an act of resistance. “There are ways to take action every single day to make this world a better place,” she added. “And sometimes just having a good day can be a radical act. And remember, give yourself grace and be kind to yourself today. Take some time, take some space, do whatever you need, because you deserve it.”

Lizzo Discusses Donald Trump's Inauguration

Fans have been sharing supportive messages for Lizzo in the comments section. "As a European watching that inauguration was surreal, good luck in the hunger games America," one user wrote. Another added to Lizzo's message: "Building a community isn’t just about bringing people together—it’s about creating a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered to grow. Strong communities thrive on connection, trust, and shared purpose. Let’s build something extraordinary!"

It's far from the first time Lizzo has spoken about politics. She previously made headlines for endorsing Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. She even spoke at one of the former Vice President's rallies. “I’m proud to say that I voted, I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. They say voting is not a love letter; it is a chess move,” Lizzo said. “There’s a lot of people who feel like their vote doesn’t matter, but I say to that, if your vote didn’t matter, voter suppression would not exist.”