JAY-Z has been working with the NFL for about six years now. Him and his entertainment company, Roc Nation, have been responsible for putting together the Super Bowl Halftime performances. The league has ruffled some feathers along the way at times, particularly earlier this year.

Of course, it had to with them opting for Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne with the game being played in the latter's hometown of New Orleans. But even though a lot of people were upset at the move, the show was a smash hit overall. That could be said from a business perspective especially.

It became the most watched halftime show of all time with roughly 133.5 million viewers. That was more than the actual Super Bowl, which reportedly brought in 126 million. Of course, a lot of hip-hop fans were happy they got to hear Kendrick diss Drake on the biggest stage in the world.

But like we said, a fair number of people really wanted Lil Wayne. That includes Nicki Minaj, who decided to take an indirect (but also pretty direct) shot at JAY-Z and his imprint not too long ago. The Cash Money artist did so on nonother than Weezy's new album, Tha Carter VI.

Nicki Minaj Disses JAY-Z

On the remix of "Banned From NO" she raps, "NFL, fire some n****s and then call us." These bars caught some attention and so have some of her other actions. Just last week, Nicki Minaj was potentionally threatening to expose all of the big wigs over at Roc Nation with a series of spicy tweets.

This caught the attention of one of Hov's proteges, Memphis Bleek. He sent a warning to both Minaj and Wayne to essentially just keep quiet and not squander opportunities for themselves in the future. But JAY-Z might be listening, per AllHipHop, and coming up with a master plan in the process.

The outlet is reporting that rumors of the Roc Nation boss performing at the 2026 Super Bowl are starting to gain some traction. It's not really clear where they are originating from, unfortunately. But after JAY's appearance onstage at Beyonce's Paris show for her tour, they are becoming more and more real.