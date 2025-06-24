Rumors That JAY-Z Performing At Next Year's Super Bowl Are Starting To Gain Traction

BY Zachary Horvath 991 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
It's unclear as to where these rumors are coming from, but JAY-Z gracing that stage would be huge for a couple of reasons.

JAY-Z has been working with the NFL for about six years now. Him and his entertainment company, Roc Nation, have been responsible for putting together the Super Bowl Halftime performances. The league has ruffled some feathers along the way at times, particularly earlier this year.

Of course, it had to with them opting for Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne with the game being played in the latter's hometown of New Orleans. But even though a lot of people were upset at the move, the show was a smash hit overall. That could be said from a business perspective especially.

It became the most watched halftime show of all time with roughly 133.5 million viewers. That was more than the actual Super Bowl, which reportedly brought in 126 million. Of course, a lot of hip-hop fans were happy they got to hear Kendrick diss Drake on the biggest stage in the world.

But like we said, a fair number of people really wanted Lil Wayne. That includes Nicki Minaj, who decided to take an indirect (but also pretty direct) shot at JAY-Z and his imprint not too long ago. The Cash Money artist did so on nonother than Weezy's new album, Tha Carter VI.

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

Nicki Minaj Disses JAY-Z

On the remix of "Banned From NO" she raps, "NFL, fire some n****s and then call us." These bars caught some attention and so have some of her other actions. Just last week, Nicki Minaj was potentionally threatening to expose all of the big wigs over at Roc Nation with a series of spicy tweets.

This caught the attention of one of Hov's proteges, Memphis Bleek. He sent a warning to both Minaj and Wayne to essentially just keep quiet and not squander opportunities for themselves in the future. But JAY-Z might be listening, per AllHipHop, and coming up with a master plan in the process.

The outlet is reporting that rumors of the Roc Nation boss performing at the 2026 Super Bowl are starting to gain some traction. It's not really clear where they are originating from, unfortunately. But after JAY's appearance onstage at Beyonce's Paris show for her tour, they are becoming more and more real.

Of course, this would really stick it to Nicki without having to respond verbally. Moreover, AllHipHop believes that this could inspire Hov to begin a new album rollout. Take this all with a grain of salt for now, but these are some interesting things to think about.

Read More: Pusha T & Travis Scott Beef, Unpacked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.4K
Invest Fest 2024 Sports Stephen A Smith Lays Into Nicki Minaj Over Super Bowl Twitter Rant 3.8K
The Best Of Both Worlds Tour With Jay-Z And R. Kelly Music Memphis Bleek Has A Theory On Why Nicki Minaj Hates JAY-Z So Much 12.8K
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music Nicki Minaj Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Vulnerable Super Bowl Snub Response 3.7K