Ben Bijur
- NewsHass Irv Makes His HNHH Debut With “All Day”Hass Irv makes his HNHH debut.By Ben Bijur
- MusicPleasure P Yells During Arrest "Do You Know Who I Am?": VideoR&B singer Pleasure P was not too pleased when he was put in handcuffs. By Ben Bijur
- CrimeKansas Man Awarded $1.5 Million For Wrongful Conviction After 23 Years Behind BarsA Kansas man was sent to prison for a double homicide he did not commit. Twenty three years later, he's been freed and awarded a sum of money. By Ben Bijur
- CrimeWoman Dead After Drinking Wine Laced With MDMAA Belgian woman died after drinking wine that was laced with a very high dose of MDMA. By Ben Bijur
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Spoils Daughter's TikTok High Note ChallengeMariah Carey Helps Daughter Hits the "High Note" ChallengeBy Ben Bijur
- Original ContentKanye West Vs. Jay-Z: Who Had The Better Sophomore Album?Jay-Z and Kanye West go head to head in the latest installment of "Who Had The Best Sophomore Album?" By Ben Bijur
- MoviesHarrison Ford On "Rise Of Skywalker" Appearance: What Is A "Force Ghost"Harrison Ford spoke to some online debate over his appearance in "Rise of Skywalker."By Ben Bijur
- Pop Culture14-Year Old Inventor Of "Renegade" Dance Performs Live On EllenThe creator behind the viral "Renegade" dance, which took over TikTok, is finally getting her due recognition.By Ben Bijur
- Pop CultureLizzo Stuns In Chocolate Bar DressLizzo made quite the red carpet appearance at the Brit Awards on Tuesday when she was all wrapped up in a Hershey's chocolate bar.By Ben Bijur
- CrimeLongest Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Ever Discovered At U.S.- Mexico BorderA drug-smuggling tunnel was found at the U.S.-Mexico border.By Ben Bijur
- Music22Gz Proves He's The Brooklyn Drill General In Funk Flex Freestyle22Gz spits fire on Funk Flex.By Ben Bijur
- RandomJonathan "Foodgod" Cheban In Midst Of Shady Burger Restaurant ScamFoodgod Caught up in Burger Joint's DownfallBy Ben Bijur