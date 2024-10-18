Michael Jordan's Dad's Murder May Have Been Pinned On The Wrong Man, Judge Believes

This is an odd and shocking development almost 30 years after the tragic event.

The murder of Michael Jordan's father James in 1993 changed the basketball legend's life, but we didn't expect it to get a second evaluation in 2024. Moreover, according to NBC News, the judge who presided over this case is now asking the state to release one of the two men convicted for the tragic event. Judge Gregory Weeks requested the state of North Carolina's parole commission to free Daniel Green amid his life sentence for the botched robbery-turned-murder of James Jordan, per a communications officer for the state's Department of Corrections. Green, then 18, had claimed that he did not shoot Jordan, but that he helped codefendant Larry Demery get rid of the body.

At press time, the Air Jordan's namesake has not publicly responded to this report or to the judge requesting Daniel Green's release. It's unclear exactly what new evidence or development may have emerged that prompted Judge Weeks to make this move about the death of Michael Jordan's father and its convicted culprit, but we're sure that it must be something important and relevant. Perhaps the near future will hold more updates on this, considering that this is an early report and it would entail a presumably lengthy and complex legal process.

Michael Jordan's Dad's Murder Case May Have Convicted The Wrong Man According To Judge

Elsewhere, though, Michael Jordan is keeping a pretty low profile as usual, although this isn't the first update that we got on this once closed, now "reopened" case this decade. Back in 2020, the aforementioned codefendant Larry Demery was able to secure parole... and then had his parole canceled the following year. The reason behind this, however, was never clarified. As such, we don't know if a similar situation will happen this time around with Daniel Green, or if they aren't even comparable scenarios.