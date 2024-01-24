Tyreek Hill Seemingly Files For Divorce, Tries To Deny It On Social Media

Tyreek Hill has reportedly filed for divorce less than 80 days after his midseason marriage to Keeta Vaccaro. However, Hill also denied reports of the filing, despite the petition being a matter of public record. "Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air!!! We are happily married and gone stay that way," Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill married Vaccaro during the Dolphins' bye week and gifted her a game ball after scoring a touchdown a few games later. However, the young marriage has faced serious strain as three women filed paternity suits against Hill. All three children were reportedly born in 2023 and conceived in 2022. If all cases are legitimate, this would mean Hill fathered all three children while engaged to Vaccaro.

Read More: Tyreek Hill Goes After Jason Whitlock Amid Stephen A. Smith Feud

Tyreek Hill House Fired Caused By Child With Lighter

Meanwhile, another strain on the marriage was the house fire that broke out at the couple's Florida home. Later, it was revealed that the fire was caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom of the home. "It was an accidental fire," Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press. Taylor declined to identify anything more about the child who started the fire or the extent of the damage that was done to the house. Hill left Dolphins training earlier after receiving word of the fire. The home is located 30 miles outside of Miami. Hill paid $6.9 million for the home in 2020 after being traded to Miami.

Furthermore, Hill's agent confirmed the rumors that all residents of the house were able to evacuate safely. "He and his family are safe. No one was injured. No one, no pets, so for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area of the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope," Drew Rosenhaus said.

Read More: Tyreek Hill Reveals Surprising NSFW Plan For Life After The NFL

[via]