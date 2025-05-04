Tyreek Hill's women troubles continue as he battles it out with his ex-wife Keeta Hill. The couple are in the middle of a divorce and have gotten their child involved.

According to court filings, Hill arrived at their home on May 1 and abruptly changed plans for where he intended to take the child. Vaccaro claims he threatened to anger her by flying Capri to Los Angeles, which she saw as a coercive tactic meant to unsettle her and pressure her into dropping financial and marital claims.

Vaccaro described Hill’s behavior as erratic. She said he doesn’t know their daughter’s routine and raised concerns about him traveling with Capri without notice.

In her filing, she requested primary custody and limited travel privileges for Hill, including supervised visitation. Hill’s lawyer dismissed the claims as false and strategic, accusing Vaccaro of trying to gain advantage in the divorce proceedings.

Tyreek Hill & Keeta Vaccaro

The couple’s marriage, which began during Hill’s NFL bye week in November 2023, quickly turned volatile. In April, police responded to a call from Vaccaro’s mother at their Florida home after an alleged dispute. Though no arrests were made, Vaccaro filed for divorce shortly afterward.

This is not the first time Hill’s off-field behavior has drawn attention. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault.

In 2019, he was investigated for child abuse, though prosecutors didn’t file charges. Despite past controversies, Hill remains one of the highest-paid players in the NFL with a $90 million deal and a leading role in Miami’s offense.

As the custody battle plays out, the court must determine which arrangement protects the well-being of their infant daughter. Both parties remain at odds over Hill’s intentions and his ability to safely care for the child.