Tyreek Hill’s 8-month-old daughter, Capri, is recovering after a sudden medical emergency sent her to a South Florida hospital this week. Multiple sources reported on the health emergency on Thursday (August 7).

The Miami Dolphins star’s ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shared the frightening ordeal on Instagram, posting a photo of herself cradling Capri on a hospital bed. She also posted text messages with the child’s physician, Dr. Jared Friedman, who walked her through the late-night emergency.

Vaccaro said she grew alarmed when Capri became unusually warm, lethargic, and unresponsive to her usual cues. She reached out to Dr. Friedman, who immediately coordinated with the hospital’s emergency team to be ready upon their arrival.

Once at the facility, doctors moved quickly. Medical staff performed blood work, viral panels, and cultures to determine the cause of the illness. “Last night was scary,” Vaccaro wrote. “So grateful for the kind of care that shows up late at night and gets things handled. She’s doing much better today.”

Tyreek Hill’s Daughter Capri

Throughout the ordeal, Dr. Friedman maintained constant communication, providing Vaccaro with instructions on where to park, arranging complimentary valet service, and outlining which specialists would see Capri.

It is unclear if Hill was present at the hospital. The NFL star missed practice on August 6 with what the team described as an “undisclosed injury.”

Hill and Vaccaro welcomed Capri in November 2024. Their marriage has faced turbulence this year, with Vaccaro filing for divorce earlier in 2025 following a reported domestic dispute at their home. The divorce proceedings remain ongoing.

Hill has not publicly commented on Capri’s hospitalization. Tyreek will attend the upcoming Dolphins pre-season game against the Chicago Bears.

For Vaccaro, the focus remains on Capri’s health and the quick medical intervention that likely prevented the situation from becoming more severe. As of Wednesday, Capri’s condition was stable, bringing relief to her family.