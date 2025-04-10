Tyreek Hill's Wife Files For Divorce Just One Day After Domestic Dispute

Tyreek Hill's wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, has filed for divorce just one day after the two were involved in a domestic dispute at his home in Miami. According to Fox 35, the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department's incident report claimed officers responded to an alleged "assault in progress" at property. Lakeeta's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, called the police. She allegedly witnessed the NFL star smash a computer on the floor, grab the couple's baby daughter, and head to their balcony.

Despite the allegations, police closed the case, noting that no crime had occurred. While speaking with officers on the scene, Tyreek Hill explained that he just got home from offseason training and the two were having an argument about their couple's therapy. "I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," Hill said, according to the report.

Tyreek Hill's Dolphins Future

The Miami Dolphins already put out a statement addressing the incident. “On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident, and the case was closed,” the statement said. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

The personal life drama for Tyreek Hill comes as his professional life appears to be just as unstable. The 31-year-old has found his name in countless trade rumors in recent weeks. Since departing the team's season finale early in January, he has referenced wanting out of Miami on multiple occasions. Last month, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he expects Hill to return to the team in 2025. "We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins," McDaniel said, as caught by ESPN. "I have no reason to think otherwise."