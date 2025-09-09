Tyreek Hill Denies His Estranged Wife's Horrific Domestic Violence Allegations

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Keeta Vaccaro referenced a total of eight alleged instances of domestic violence in her divorce from Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has accused the Miami Dolphins star of domestic violence. She made the allegations in a new court filing in her divorce case against the wide receiver, obtained by TMZ.

Vaccaro alleges that the drama began just two months into their marriage while inside their guest house in Southwest Ranches, Florida. She says the two were having an argument about their postnuptial agreement when Hill allegedly shoved her to the floor. After doing so, he ripped off her necklace, which left a cut and a bruise.

In another alleged incident in January 2024, Vaccaro claims that Hill "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of." She also referenced an incident the following month as they prepared to depart for the Pro Bowl. She claims he "shoved a marijuana cigarette" in her face, "and told her to get her suitcase and get out of the house. [Hill] then threw [her] suitcase out the door and threw [her] out the door, locking it behind her." All in all, she references eight alleged instances of domestic violence. She describes his behavior during their marriage as "outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."

Tyreek Hill's Response
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami. Dolphins and Keeta Vaccaro look on prior to a preseason game between the Miami. Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

In a statement provided to TMZ, Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins, said that the allegations "are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vacarro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down."

He continued: "These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

Tyreek Hill is set to suit up for the Dolphins again, next weekend. The team takes on the New England Patriots in Week 2. They lost 33-8 in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

