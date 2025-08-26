Police officers seemingly tased Lil Nas X during his arrest in Studio City, last week, according to TMZ, which has published police scanner audio audio from the incident. The audio describes the suspect walking towards Universal Studios while completely nude. Eventually, the dispatcher alleges Nas began running towards officers, at which point the possible sound of a taser can be heard.

Nas ended up spending the weekend behind bars before pleading not guilty in court on Monday. He posted a $75,000 bail and has since been released from police custody.

Nas' father, Robert Stafford, recently spoke about the situation with TMZ. "He's great. God is good, God has a plan. I think you all know everything that you need to know about what happened Thursday," he said. As for how Nas is doing, he added: "He's in good spirits. He's very remorseful for what happened, but you know, it can happen to any family. He's gonna get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers."

Lil Nas X's Charges

All-in-all, Nas is facing three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and a felony count of resisting an executive officer. Authorities appear to be taking the case extremely seriously, as Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.” In turn, he could face up to five years in state prison. Nas will return to the courtroom on September 15 for a pre-trial hearing.