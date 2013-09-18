taser
- CrimeDaunte Wright Shooting: Family Calls For Life Sentence For Kim PotterIf convicted, it's reported that Potter faces upwards of 10 years in prison.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNiecy Nash Says Police Pulled A Taser On Her Son For A Rolling StopNiecy Nash says her son was pulled over for a rolling stop then had a taser pulled on him.By Aron A.
- CrimeSix Atlanta Officers Charged For Tasering Black Students22-year-old Messiah Young and 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim were confronted in their car by police during the Atlanta protest, who tasered them and used excessive force.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFamily Of Michigan Teen Who Died From Police Tasing Receive $12 Million SettlementThe 15-year-old's family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Michigan State Police.By Lynn S.
- BeefLil Tecca Nearly Run Up On Before Hater Gets Tased By SecurityLil Tecca stepped out of the venue unscathed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle Throws Punches In Violent Brawl Outside L.A. NightclubIt got so heated that security pulled a taser gun.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA3C Issues Statement On Shooting Scare During Lil Wayne PerformanceThe festival organizers provide context on what actually happened.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPolice Release Footage Of Bucks’ Sterling Brown Being Wrongfully Tackled & TaseredWatch the 30-minute video that Milwaukee police released of Sterling Brown getting tased for no reason.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRihanna's L.A. Home Broken Into By Man Who Stayed The NightPolice were dispatched to Rihanna's home this morning. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Being Sued By Fan After Allegedly Getting Beaten By His Security TeamKevin Hart is facing a lawsuit.By Matt F
- SportsRams RB Tre Mason Tased & Arrested After Traffic StopTre Mason does a great job of demonstrating what not to do when you get pulled over.By hnhh
- NewsFormer Bodyguard Of Beyonce And Jay Z Killed By Police Taser [Update: Bodyguard Was Fired By Beyonce & Jay Z Prior To His Death]A former bodyguard of Jay Z and Beyonce has reportedly been killed after being tasered by police.By Kevin Goddard