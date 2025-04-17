Lil Nas X Delivers Update Amid Frightening Facial Paralysis Ordeal

Lil Nas X performs on the American Express stage during day two of weekend two of Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X has received an outpouring of support from fans and peers as he navigates his unexpected health scare.

It's been a busy few months for Lil Nas X. Currently, he's gearing up to unleash his eagerly anticipated sophomore album Dreamboy, which is slated for release sometime this year. Recently, however, he hit a frightening bump in the road.

Earlier this week, the "Montero" performer took to Instagram to reveal that he's dealing with an unexpected health scare. In a clip, he appeared to be in a hospital, and the right side of his face looked frozen.

“When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f*ck,” he told his followers. “I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f*ck! Oh my God. So… oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

“Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," he captioned the post. He proceeded to follow up with a post on his Instagram Story, revealing that he's well on his way to getting back to normal.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lil Nas X looks on during a game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Christopher Creveling / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong,” he explained, per AllHipHop. “It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good."

Unsurprisingly, the artist has received an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends as he navigates the health scare. Taraji P. Henson, for example, told him to “Get well baby” in the comments.

Wanda Sykes also chimed in, encouraging him to take this as a sign that he needs a break. “Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up," she said.

Not everyone has been so supportive, however. After Lil Nas X shared a clip of his condition on social media, Azealia Banks rushed to share her theory about what could have caused it. "Yall better stop sniffing them drugs," she wrote coldly.

