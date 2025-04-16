Azealia Banks Suggests “Sniffing Them Drugs” Allegedly Caused Lil Nas X’s Facial Paralysis

Azealia Banks is not one to hold back when it comes to airing her opinions about other people online. Evidently, she doesn't make any exceptions for those going through medical crises either. Earlier this week, for example, Lil Nas X took to social media to reveal that one side of his face is paralyzed. He shared a video of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, appearing to be in good spirits despite the frightening ordeal.

"And when I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said, showcasing his condition. "Bro, I can't even laugh right." Many fans began to speculate that Lil Nas X is suffering from Bell's palsy. This is a condition that causes "sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face," according to the Mayo Clinic, and is usually temporary. It's caused by inflammation or damage to a person's facial nerve, but Azealia Banks has come up with her own theory about what caused Lil Nas X's latest health issue.

Azealia Banks Lil Nas X Beef

"Yall better stop sniffing them drugs," the femcee wrote in response to the video of Lil Nas X in the hospital. At the time of writing, he's yet to respond to her remark. This isn't the first time Banks went after the "Montero" performer, however. Last year, she hopped online to claim that he "fell off," prompting a heated response. "Azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating a** miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw," he wrote.

"Where, are, your, bars… we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here… the topic is that you cannot f*cking Rap son. @LilNasX," she fired back. "You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that your a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white homo's in fashion… but where is your music b*tch?"