Azealia Banks Suggests “Sniffing Them Drugs” Allegedly Caused Lil Nas X’s Facial Paralysis

BY Caroline Fisher 555 Views
Azealia Banks Theorizes Lil Nas X Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 12: (Editor’s Note : EDITORIAL USE ONLY IN RELATION TO EVENT) Azealia Banks performs live on stage at Le Bataclan on April 12, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Azealia Banks is still throwing plenty of shade Lil Nas X's way despite the performer's latest health scare.

Azealia Banks is not one to hold back when it comes to airing her opinions about other people online. Evidently, she doesn't make any exceptions for those going through medical crises either. Earlier this week, for example, Lil Nas X took to social media to reveal that one side of his face is paralyzed. He shared a video of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, appearing to be in good spirits despite the frightening ordeal.

"And when I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said, showcasing his condition. "Bro, I can't even laugh right." Many fans began to speculate that Lil Nas X is suffering from Bell's palsy. This is a condition that causes "sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face," according to the Mayo Clinic, and is usually temporary. It's caused by inflammation or damage to a person's facial nerve, but Azealia Banks has come up with her own theory about what caused Lil Nas X's latest health issue.

Azealia Banks Lil Nas X Beef

"Yall better stop sniffing them drugs," the femcee wrote in response to the video of Lil Nas X in the hospital. At the time of writing, he's yet to respond to her remark. This isn't the first time Banks went after the "Montero" performer, however. Last year, she hopped online to claim that he "fell off," prompting a heated response. "Azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating a** miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw," he wrote.

"Where, are, your, bars… we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here… the topic is that you cannot f*cking Rap son. @LilNasX," she fired back. "You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that your a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white homo's in fashion… but where is your music b*tch?"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
