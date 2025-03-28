Lil Nas X Reveals Which Singles Will Make The Final Cut For Next LP With "Days Before Dreamboy" EP

Lil Nas X is tiding fans over until he announces the release date for "DREAMBOY." with a reissuing of his most recent singles.

But after flooding the digital airwaves for quite some time, Lil Nas X is making things clearer ahead of the inevitable album date announcement. This Days Before Dreamboy EP includes all of the surefire cuts that will make his sophomore album. He has decided to go as far back "LIGHT AGAIN!" and everything after that will also be on DREAMBOY. In case you haven't been keeping up that includes, "need dat boy," "DREAMBOY," "BIG DUMMY!" "SWISH," "RIGHT THERE!" "HOTBOX," and "LEAN ON MY BODY." Like MONTERO, Nas X is going to have a pretty diverse sonic palette. There's hints of 2000s pop, rap, and R&B, as well there more modern interpretations. Now, all we can do is wait for the artist to pull the trigger.

Lil Nas X is channeling his Travis Scott a little bit this weekend with his Days Before Dreamboy EP. Famously, La Flame dropped DAYS BEFORE RODEO a year before his widely acclaimed debut studio LP, Rodeo. It felt like an eternity in between those two projects, but it was ultimately worth the wait. Hopefully, the same can be said for the Georgia singer, rapper, and provocateur. Most likely, fans won't be starved as long as the Houston native's were. Nas X is expected to drop DREAMBOY. later this year, presumably this spring or early summer. Like Scott, he's been keeping devout listeners fed with plenty of singles over the last year and change. He made his return like "J CHRIST" back in January 2024 and since then he's been on a tear.

