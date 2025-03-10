Lil Nas X Channels His Inner Andre 3000 On "DREAMBOY"

Lil Nas X has yet to reveal a release date for his upcoming sophomore album DREAMBOY. But if we are going to get more singles like this title track, then this will definitely hold us over in the meantime. So far, out of everything he's shared with us from January 2024 until now, there's now about four potential teasers. They include this latest one, "DREAMBOY," as well as "need dat boy," "LIGHT AGAIN!" and "J CHRIST." It may be recency bias, but this newest may be favorite so far. There are a few reasons as to why, and one of them is his tribute to Andre 3000.
After a short introduction, Lil Nas X brings a speedy flow somewhat reminiscent of Three Stacks' delivery on "Hey Ya!" It's a fun moment on the track, and the verse makes it all that much more enjoyable. He raps about taking back over the music industry after his less prevalent stretch following the release of MONTERO. It's also a message about perseverance, something that Nas X knows quite a bit about. Throughout his career, he's been highly ridiculed for his antics online and for what he stands for in general. But despite there being such a large hate group out there, the Georgia hitmaker remains steadfast in his mission to shut up the haters. If you were wondering where "HOTBOX" is, it's coming this Friday, March 14. "DREAMBOY" is the start to a two-song release schedule that he decided to do instead.
Lil Nas X "DREAMBOY"
Quotable Lyrics:
Controversy king, yeah, I love the raise, hell to 'em
Can't show me mercy, y'all hate I don't deserve it
I heard the shit y'all say about me when y'all in 'em churches
Y'all stanky booty bitches take my fun and make it misery
Hey, hey, hey, bitch, I'm still making history
Okay, I'm global, I'm back to taking over
