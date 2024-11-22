Lil Nas X Slows It Down With Seductive New Single "NEED DAT BOY"

A pretty cool change of pace.

Lil Nas X is in an interesting place. The rapper was a record-breaking superstar a few short years ago, but he has struggled to come up a sophomore album. Buzz singles have failed to connect, and he has even had to contend with accusations of relying too heavily on controversy to sell music. Lil Nas X is taking a different approach with his new rollout, though. The rapper appears to be focused on music quality, as evidenced by his first DREAMBOY single, "LIGHT AGAIN!." Nas X is back with his second offering, "NEED DAT BOY," and its another winner.

"NEED DAT BOY" is a perfect balance to the bouncy, club ready "LIGHT AGAIN!" It's slowed down and sensual. It's one of the most lush R&B ballads that Lil Nas X has released to date, and it suits his voice surprisingly well. It's nothing groundbreaking in terms of content or even delivery, but it's well done. Lil Nas X has a knack for finding catchy pockets within his instrumentals, and the same goes for his vocal performance on "NEED DAT BOY." It's difficult to imagine this song blowing up the way that something like "Old Town Road" or "Industry Baby" did, but that is not a slight at all on its quality. Nas X has a lot to prove on his next album, and so far, he's delivering.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sega Bodega Accuses Lil Nas X Of Stealing His Single Art

Lil Nas X Showcases His R&B Talents On Latest Song

Quotable Lyrics:

I been looking for a muse, need a new persona

Put your picture on my wall, you my new Madonna

Sorry, darling, I been down for a couple summers

Falling back in the crowd, smokin' marijuana