Lil Nas X Can't Help But Ball On His Competition On "SWISH"

Lil Nas X is the midst of a rampage, dropping track after track. The latest is "SWISH" and we have to imagine "DREAMBOY." is coming soon.

I just hit the bank and cash out, hit the rank, then back out Hit the studio and make another one, they blessed out Gotta hit the gym, I'm lookin' good, I got my abs out Walk in to the party, everybody pull they a*s out I've been on ten like all week Makin' hits, this all heat

He got the ball rolling on Monday, dropping off "DREAMBOY" and then "BIG DUMMY!" yesterday. The former is the title track of his next album which still doesn't have a release date. But with these and previous releases such as "J CHRIST" "LIGHT AGAIN!" and "need dat boy," we have to imagine that information is coming very soon. When it does drop, it will be his sophomore album and first record since 2021's MONTERO. Later this week --Friday, to be exact-- Lil Nas X will be giving fans his most anticipated single of this entire rollout so far, "HOTBOX." He's been teasing it nonstop on social media and it looks to be his next true hit. For now, though, check out "SWISH" down below.

Lil Nas X definitely has a lot of hits, but in case you forgot, he's reminding you on his newest single, "SWISH." It's produced by Ojivolta and Twisco, both of whom have lots of experience with superstars such as The Weeknd , Playboi Carti , and Kanye West . They also have work with Nas X, so this is a perfect fit. Over the fairly minimal beat, the Georgia rapper and singer gases himself up and with some humor along the way. "Nah n****, I won't play fair, I'm a bold h*e, I'm a bold thief / Lookin' up at the scoreboard / You would think I'm f*cking on the referee, and I am." This braggadocious cut is now his third release this week alone.

