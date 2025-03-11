Lil Nas X Continues To Ready "DREAMBOY" With Surprise Single "BIG DUMMY!"

Lil Nas X has always been one of the more polarizing artists out there and it is all because of his presentation. Overall, the artist has been known for some provocative music videos. Not everyone has enjoyed these music videos especially when he starts doing the Satan schtick. In a society where moral panics are the norm, Nas X knows exactly what he is doing. However, in between marketing gimmicks, he typically lays low. That is what he had been doing for a couple of years, but now, he is back with a new album called DREAMBOY.

There is no release date for the project just yet. Although we did get the album's title track on Sunday night. On Tuesday, Lil Nas X decided to follow that up with another single, this time called "BIG DUMMY!". It is clear that the artist is going for more of an old school pop rap sound. This is in juxtaposition to the stadium pop hits he was making on his last project. It feels like every artist is going through a re-invention of sorts right now, and he is not exempt.

One has to wonder whether or not Nas X still has the momentum to get a number one hit on the Billboard charts. This last run of singles has not been as fruitful as one might think, but there is still always a chance through mediums like TikTok. Only time will tell whether or not this is the project that secures Lil Nas X's name in the pop world.

Lil Nas X - BIG DUMMY!

Quotable Lyrics: