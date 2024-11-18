Lil Nas X Sparks Relationship Rumors After Engaging In PDA

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah
Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lil Nas X looks on during a game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X is enjoying life.

Lil Nas X is currently teasing a new album that many believe is going to be called DREAMBOY. Overall, the artist has had numerous eras throughout his career and there is no doubt that he also has a ton of hits. However, long are the days of "Old Town Road" and "Industry Baby." Some are curious whether or not Lil Nas X will be able to sustain himself in the music world, moving forward. Recently, he dropped off a song called "Light Again," although it came with more controversy than praise.

Despite all of this, it appears as though Lil Nas X is living life and enjoying said life to the fullest extent. We know this because recently, the artist was photographed out and about with what seems to be a new boyfriend. In the photo, the two are engaging in some PDA, with Lil Nas X kissing the man on the cheek. This is a photo that we are not authorized to share on HotNewHipHop, so you can check it out over at the Via link down below.

Lil Nas X Out And About With A Friend

Lil Nas X performs on the American Express stage during day two of weekend two of Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Via Imagn Images

In the comments section over on The Neighborhood Talk, there were plenty of snide remarks about whether or not the man in the photo was uncomfortable with the PDA. Although the internet sure does love coming through and making all kinds of assumptions about people and their love lives. With that in mind, Nas X appears to be unbothered. Even through all of the beef with Azealia Banks, the man is just doing his thing.

Ever since coming into the industry, Nas X has unapologetically been himself, and you have to appreciate that. One has to wonder what will be next for the singer/rapper. With this new era promising a different approach to music, it will be interesting to see if the fans resonate with it. Overall, it should be a lot of fun. Although the fans will truly decide whether or not it pays off.

