Lil Nas X Is Moving With A Sense Of Urgency On "Light Again!"

You can nitpick Lil Nas X all you want, but if there's one thing that you can't deny is his ability to make infectious hits. The Georgia rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer has shown that time and time again with songs like "INDUSTRY BABY," "MONTERO," and of course, "Old Town Road." Even though it's been a little bit since we have heard from him, he hasn't lost his Midas touch. We say that because pretty soon, Lil Nas X should be able to add "LIGHT AGAIN!" to that stacked list of chart-toppers. This is one of his singles that will find a home on his upcoming sophomore album, DREAMBOY. The Georgia native has been teasing this new era for a little bit now and it's inching closer to becoming reality.
Based on the promotion and some of the things that Nas X has said online, it seems like he just wants to find himself again and release the material he wants to. Sure, the expectations are going to remain fierce, but hearing "LIGHT AGAIN!" he sounds eager, urgent, but also more carefree in some ways. "Back ends, booked up, look up / I'm flyin', yeah, I'm free now, see now / Society's tie on me released now / F*** crazy, I'm finna go senile," he raps. The track has a grand presence to it with thumping drums and the overall swelling build-ups throughout. It's more of an EDM/pop/dance blend, but the hip-hop elements are still there. Nas X looks to be teasing a more explorative sonic direction with DREAMBOY. as well and we are ready for the ride to come.
Quotable Lyrics:
J. Cole said it's memes or mills
But I'm the king and the jester though
N****s really wanna wipe me down
I got more patience than a hospital
Swear these n****s rather beef with me
They never beef with life's obstacles