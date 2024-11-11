Lil Nas X Hints At New "Dreamboy" Era With Single Announcement

A new sound is almost upon us.

Lil Nas X has dropped a whole lot of music in 2024 in anticipation of his NASARATI 2 mixtape, and it looks like there's even more on the way. Moreover, he returned on Sunday (November 10) to announce that "phase 1" of Dreamboy, presumably a new album, will begin today (Monday, November 11). The pop sensation announced the new single "Light Again," which will drop this week. While some fans are still wondering about that mixtape, maybe this is just that exact same era but under a different name. Regardless, music listeners are still excited to hear this follow-up, especially considering the wait in between projects.

"I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to have this s**t up, or I don’t know what my CEO thinks right now, or whatever," Lil Nas X remarked when he revealed a demo version of "Light Again" back in March. "[…] Bro, these last couple years have been crazy, ’cause I’ve made so much music and I just want to release music. I just want to release music, but expectations are just, like… insane. Like, I can’t even have fun. I just want to f***ing have fun with this s**t. I don’t even give a f**k about all the other s**t. Of course I want to, like, be number one all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy.

Lil Nas X Teases Dreamboy

"But it’s, like, at the same time, I want to f***ing have fun, I want to go and live life, I just want to make music," Lil Nas X continued. "I don’t want to have to do crazy s**t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f***ing have fun, I want to live." For those unaware, some previous singles include the Kevin Abstract collaboration "Tennessee."