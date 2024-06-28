Lil Nas X Lends His Talents To "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" Theme Song "HERE WE GO!"

The song even incorporates the meme sensation "Axel F" by Crazy Frog.

Lil Nas X is one of the leaders in the music industry when it comes to making mega hits and accessible music. He pretty much figured out the formula on his debut track "Old Town Road", as that was an immediate smash. From there, the Georgia singer and rapper has gone on to write plenty more incredibly catchy pop/pop rap records. You have "Panini", "MONTERO", "INDUSTRY BABY", and "THATS WHAT I WANT" are just the tip of the iceberg. This is why Lil Nas X is the perfect choice for a movie theme song like "HERE WE GO!".

This song is going to be played multiple times throughout the Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. After 30 years and little optimism following the third entry, this Eddie Murphy-led franchise is returning for a fourth time. The first Beverly Hills Cop hit theaters in 1984, making it even more wild that this franchise is still breathing. Movie lovers can check out Axel F on July 3 on the streaming giant. While Eddie might be happy to be back, Lil Nas X might have been even more thrilled. According to ABC News, the hitmaker had a hard time realizing that he was doing this for such an iconic character and actor. "It was actually kind of insane. I was a bit, like, emotional". Notch another W for Lil Nas!

Listen To "HERE WE GO!" By Lil Nas X

