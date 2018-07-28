Theme Song
- SportsLil Wayne Reveals To Skip Bayless His Intent Behind New "Undisputed" ThemeLil Wayne and Skip go way back. By Alexander Cole
- SportsLil Wayne Debuts New "Undisputed" Theme Song, "Good Morning""Undisputed" has a new theme song.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPusha T Still Cashes In Royalties For The Arby's Commercial Theme SongA look into one of King Push's weirdest (but most profitable) flexes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Sings Argentina's World Cup Song At LollapaloozaLa Mosca Tse-Tse's "Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar" was the unofficial anthem for the nation's successful World Cup run, but just because Drizzy played it doesn't mean there wasn't controversy.
By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePost Malone Puts His Spin On "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" Theme For New MoviePosty is making money moves!By Hayley Hynes
- News50 Cent, Lil Durk & Jeremih Link Up For The "Power Powder Respect" Music Video50's new collab is the theme song for his Starz series "Power Book IV: Force," premiering next month.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsChris Cuomo Jokes He's "Black On The Inside" While Speaking With Don LemonChris Cuomo came under fire this week for joking that he's "Black on the inside," on CNN.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent & NLE Choppa Connect On "Raising Kanan" Theme Song50 Cent and NLE Choppa have connected for the upcoming theme song to "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Filming New Video For "Raising Kanan" ThemeWith "Power Book II: Ghost" having recently premiered, 50 Cent has already started working on the music for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." By Mitch Findlay
- RandomStudent Allegedly Suspended For Playing PornHub Theme Song At Talent ShowThe theme song was all too recognizable for teachers and students alike.By Aron A.
- NewsPusha-T Remixes "Puppets" From "Succession"Pusha-T went in over this.By Alex Zidel
- TVTrey Songz Was Replaced By Joe On "Power" Theme Song And Twitter CelebratedThe People got what they wanted. By Noah C
- TV50 Cent Cracks Under Pressure, Says He Will Change "Power" Theme Song BackWhich song do you prefer? By Karlton Jahmal
- TVTrey Songz Hurls Threats Over "Power" Theme Song; 50 Cent RespondsTrey Songz is about to hurt somebody if he hears about the "Power" theme another time.By Alex Zidel
- TVJoe Hilariously Destroys Trey Songz' Version Of "Power" Theme With New MemeJoe won't stop until his version of the theme song returns.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Trolls Joe With Vicious Meme After "Power" Theme Song Removal50 Cent hinted that he's bringing back the old version earlier this week.By Alex Zidel
- TVJoe Finally Reacts To 50 Cent Removing Him From "Power" Theme: "We Made A Classic!"Joe speaks out after he was removed from "Big Rich Town."By Alex Zidel
- TVTrey Songz Responds To 50 Cent & "Power" Backlash: "They Hurting My Feelings"Trey Songz wants a check for his "emotional agony."By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Responds To Trey Songz "Power" Theme Backlash50 Cent is considering changing the theme song back to the original.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Infuriates "Power" Fans By Adding Trey Songz To Show's Theme SongTrey Songz isn't "Power material" according to the show's crazed fans.By Devin Ch
- MusicMaury Wants Jay-Z & Beyonce To Remix His Show's Theme SongMaury probably got the type of money to pull it off.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Dude Flips "Rick & Morty" Theme Song For "Luciano & Morty"Lil Dude comes through with his new song "Luciano & Morty."
By Aron A.
- EntertainmentLil Yachty Talks Acting In "Teen TItans Go! To The Movies"Does Lil Boat have Oscar potential?By Brynjar Chapman