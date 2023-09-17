Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Had The Entire World Feeling As Confident As Ever On “INDUSTRY BABY”

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X started off his musical career as a star, but his debut album catapulted him into megastar status. The Georgia artist had fans in a stranglehold for better or for worse with the release of "Old Town Road" back in 2019. Some musical listeners' stomachs were turning inside and out at the fact that country and rap were topping the charts instead of the traditional formula. On top that, many felt Bill Ray Cyrus's placement on the song was for the pure shock factor to get people's attention.

Well, his controversial song paid off regardless, because Lil Nas X is now a massive force in the industry. But, he has always embraced his quirkiness and never has taken himself too seriously, which is why so many people gravitate toward his music. It is unapologetic and he could not care less if you approve of his stylistic choices. Many were already labeling him a one-hit wonder after "Old Town Road," but boy were those people far from right. All he has done since that time is release some of the most ear-grabbing and catchy melodies of the past four years.

Relisten To "INDUSTRY BABY" From Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow

One of those across his stacked discography is easily "INDUSTRY BABY." You can find this hit and plenty of others on his debut album, MONTERO, which just turned two today. Its greatest asset is the relatability factor with its lyrics about proving people wrong and not letting the criticism drag you down. Both performances from Nas X and Jack Harlow are so fun and memorable. It is also a full-circle moment for the artist that is always uplifting to hear. On top of that, it boasts outstanding horn-laced production from Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Unfortunately, with him busy with other venues, we have not gotten any music since 2022, but do not sleep on him, because many made that mistake already.

What were your initial thoughts on the song, "INDUSTRY BABY," with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow? Is this Nas X's best song he has ever made? Is this the best song off of MONTERO? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the best throwback releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

And this one is for the champions

I ain't lost since I began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

