A New Lil Nas X Documentary Will Follows The Star On His First World Tour

The documentary will make its film festival debut next month.

Lil Nas X has been somewhat quiet recently. His debut studio album MONTERO became a critical darling in 2021 and spawned three massive hits with “Industry Baby,” “Montero,” and “That’s What I Want.” In 2022 he teamed up with the game League Of Legends to release a new single in collaboration with the game’s world championships. “STAR WALKIN'” wasn’t an instant success but became a sleeper hit that stuck around on the charts until early 2023. Much of the reason for his quiet social media presence and lack of new music has been that Lil Nas has been touring extensively. Now, a new documentary will take fans behind the scenes of that tour.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero was announced by the rapper earlier today. The film is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel and will make its debut soon. The documentary will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival which starts on September 7. A press release says that the film will follow “an artist on tour navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers.”

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” Is Coming Soon

Lil Nas X has had an eventful year on tour. During a performance at Lollapalooza Stockholm, there was a bit of a viral moment. Lil Nas hilariously stopped the show when a fan threw something pretty nsfw onto the stage during his set. A month before that happened, tech issues slowed down his performance at Governors Ball. The rapper admitted that he didn’t want to perform following the ongoing issues, but he did anyway.

Lil Nas X currently owns the record for the longest-running number-one hit of all time on the Hot 100 for his song “Old Town Road.” Recently, Morgan Wallen’s mega-hit “Last Night” has rocketed all the way up to second on the all-time list. If it lasts a few more weeks at the top spot the song could potentially challenge Lil Nas’ record. What do you think of the newly announced documentary following Lil Nas X on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

