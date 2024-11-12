Lil Nas X Kicks Off New Era With "DREAMBOY" Video Teaser

The rapper is back.

Lil Nas X is at a bit of a musical crossroads. The rapper has several chart-topping hits under his belt, but it's been a bit since he made headlines for music and not controversies. Lil Nas X's talent is not a topic of debate, but his ability to refocus the narrative on his talent and not his image is proving more crucial than ever. Enter "DREAMBOY." The rapper dropped the video teaser for his new era, and it features a comical set up and a split personality motif that we've seen various artists attempt before.

The teaser runs a little under two minutes. Lil Nas X can be seen floating on wreckage in the middle of the ocean until he gets visited by a futuristic version of himself. The futuristic version sports white and pink gear and a helmet reminiscent of the Power Rangers. "I'm a higher version of you," this Lil Nas X states. "And I'm gonna help you save yourself. It's time to remember who are you... who you really are." Futuristic Lil Nas X then shows regular Nas X a series of videos seemingly tied to his past. A portal then opens up in the middle of the ocean and regular Nas X jumps through it.

Lil Nas X Hasn't Dropped An Album Since 2021

Before he does, he takes note of the song playing in the background. "Wait," he says. "I know this song." The song in question is implied to be the titular "DREAMBOY." The screen then cuts to black, and the text "Phase 1 Ep. 1 - Let There Be Light" appears. Lil Nas X provided more context via Instagram, writing that DREAMBOY "vanished" when the world needed him most. Nas X has always brought conceptual heft to everything he's done, but this new era looks to be his most ambitious yet.