Lil Nas X Kicks Off New Era With "DREAMBOY" Video Teaser

Lil Nas X is at a bit of a musical crossroads. The rapper has several chart-topping hits under his belt, but it's been a bit since he made headlines for music and not controversies. Lil Nas X's talent is not a topic of debate, but his ability to refocus the narrative on his talent and not his image is proving more crucial than ever. Enter "DREAMBOY." The rapper dropped the video teaser for his new era, and it features a comical set up and a split personality motif that we've seen various artists attempt before.
The teaser runs a little under two minutes. Lil Nas X can be seen floating on wreckage in the middle of the ocean until he gets visited by a futuristic version of himself. The futuristic version sports white and pink gear and a helmet reminiscent of the Power Rangers. "I'm a higher version of you," this Lil Nas X states. "And I'm gonna help you save yourself. It's time to remember who are you... who you really are." Futuristic Lil Nas X then shows regular Nas X a series of videos seemingly tied to his past. A portal then opens up in the middle of the ocean and regular Nas X jumps through it.
Lil Nas X Hasn't Dropped An Album Since 2021
Before he does, he takes note of the song playing in the background. "Wait," he says. "I know this song." The song in question is implied to be the titular "DREAMBOY." The screen then cuts to black, and the text "Phase 1 Ep. 1 - Let There Be Light" appears. Lil Nas X provided more context via Instagram, writing that DREAMBOY "vanished" when the world needed him most. Nas X has always brought conceptual heft to everything he's done, but this new era looks to be his most ambitious yet.
It will also mark the first wave of new music from Lil Nas X in years. The rapper teased the release of his mixtape Nasarati 2 throughout 2024, but the full tape has yet to see the light of day. Instead, various cuts from Nasarati 2 have been uploaded exclusively to SoundCloud. In terms of studio releases, Lil Nas X has not released new material since Montero in 2021. A lot has changed since then. We're excited to see what he has in store.