Lil Nas X Continues Torrent Run By Finally Dropping "HOTBOX" Along With "RIGHT THERE!"

Lil Nas X might have a new earworm with "HOTBOX" and "RIGHT THERE!" is just as fun with a sense of swag and unbreakable confidence.

On the track, Lil Nas X is strutting his stuff and making sure that he's single and more than ready to mingle. "I'll be waitin' on ya / Hit me with your lovin' / Boy, I know you wanna / Pick me up and **** (Ooh) me / I'll be waitin' on ya." While this DREAMBOY. single is sure to grab a lot of listeners' attention, he also shared one other song prior to this one. That would "RIGHT THERE!" a title that should be very familiar to die-hard fans. Nas X dropped a demo version of it on his SoundCloud last year and it was supposed to be on a mixtape called NASARATI 2. However, that idea was scrapped and it's now officially going to be on his sophomore album. In the meantime, spin both tracks below.

What do you get when mix Pharrell Williams' signature bouncy production via a sample and infectious singing and rapping? You get a club smash in "HOTBOX" like Lil Nas X has. This track has been highly anticipated by his fans for a while now after several teasers on his social media. Right when you hear the instrumental kick in, produced by Ojivolta, Take a Daytrip, and Omer Fedi, it will hook you and it's not going to let go. The trio of frequent beat makers for Nas X flipped Pharrell's "Frontin'." However, we wouldn't blame if you thought it was Justin Timberlake 's "Rock Your Body." Williams also produced that iconic 2000s pop banger and the beats for both sound very similar.

