Azealia Banks Scrutinizes Alleged Footage Of Megan Thee Stallion Stepping On Bottle The Night Of Her Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Megan Thee Stallion performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The rapper performed after a rain delay pushed her show to almost 1 a.m.. © Christine Tannous / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Azealia doesn't know what to believe.

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama somehow trudges on, as a resurfaced clip of the night of her arrest has caused some more conversation online. Some people think that you can see her step on a glass bottle, which is what Lanez's supporters claim as her actual injury rather than his shooting. However, other fans quickly chimed in with points disproving this, such as the actual bullet fragments found by a doctor and how this video was reportedly part of the trial, but did not provide sufficient evidence or plausibility to counter Meg's story. Azealia Banks responded to this body cam footage via a Twitter thread, and while she invoked Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss track against Megan to clown her, she also changed her tune a little bit.

"Omg it sounded like Sasquatch lol, it gave - If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it does it make a sound. NICKI REALLY SAID BIG FOOT GOOOODBYEEE…" Azealia Banks tweeted at first, following it up with a series of reactions, interpretations, and replies.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Cameraman Cites “Hypersexualized" Song Lyrics In Amended Lawsuit

Azealia Banks Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Footage

"WHY IS HER BUTT OUT?" Azealia Banks tweeted. "Wait…, the way the LAPD is like lowkey torturing her, is she naked ?? I’m I seeing this correctly? Wait the f**k a minute. UGH ONIKA stop playing around in my head. lol this is SO BAD nooooo. Why is he making her walk backwards with her a** facing him, to the left to stay in the light and then asked to 'get on her knees' and so far away….. this looks like sexual harassment but i cannot make out whether she is clothed or unclothed. WHY IS THE COP READY TO SHOOT????? Nooooooooo this is terrible ."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is not the only object of Azealia Banks' occasional ire, as she recently ranted about another femcee, Doechii. For as controversial as she can be sometimes, this is sadly a pretty common tendency with the Tory Lanez case, whose discourse often includes even more dismissive and toxic perspectives. At least Banks knows that things are more complex than they seem, at least from what this thread indicates.

Read More: Azealia Banks Thinks Drake Needs A "White Boy Flex" For His Comeback

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Azalea Banks Performs At Brixton Music Azealia Banks Accuses Megan The Stallion Of Making "Terrible Music" That's A "Sh*t Stain" On JAY-Z's Reputation 253
2013 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 Music Azealia Banks Rips Nicki Minaj To Shreds Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud 7.1K
Wireless Festival - Birmingham Music Azealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef 1.5K
Julien Hekimian, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Beef Azealia Banks Calls Nicki Minaj "Fat & 'Tolerable' With A Percocet Addiction" 55.0K