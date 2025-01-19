Azealia Banks Scrutinizes Alleged Footage Of Megan Thee Stallion Stepping On Bottle The Night Of Her Arrest

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama somehow trudges on, as a resurfaced clip of the night of her arrest has caused some more conversation online. Some people think that you can see her step on a glass bottle, which is what Lanez's supporters claim as her actual injury rather than his shooting. However, other fans quickly chimed in with points disproving this, such as the actual bullet fragments found by a doctor and how this video was reportedly part of the trial, but did not provide sufficient evidence or plausibility to counter Meg's story. Azealia Banks responded to this body cam footage via a Twitter thread, and while she invoked Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss track against Megan to clown her, she also changed her tune a little bit.

"Omg it sounded like Sasquatch lol, it gave - If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it does it make a sound. NICKI REALLY SAID BIG FOOT GOOOODBYEEE…" Azealia Banks tweeted at first, following it up with a series of reactions, interpretations, and replies.

"WHY IS HER BUTT OUT?" Azealia Banks tweeted. "Wait…, the way the LAPD is like lowkey torturing her, is she naked ?? I’m I seeing this correctly? Wait the f**k a minute. UGH ONIKA stop playing around in my head. lol this is SO BAD nooooo. Why is he making her walk backwards with her a** facing him, to the left to stay in the light and then asked to 'get on her knees' and so far away….. this looks like sexual harassment but i cannot make out whether she is clothed or unclothed. WHY IS THE COP READY TO SHOOT????? Nooooooooo this is terrible ."