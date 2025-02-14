Azealia Banks Drags Kendrick Lamar & Elliott Wilson Through The Mud In Latest Twitter Rant

Azealia Bans has spent a good chunk of the past year on social media dragging Top Dawg Entertainment and any of its artists and supporters online. What's more is that, as Kendrick Lamar does more and more, she has more and more to say, and he's definitely not convincing her of his greatness anytime soon. Moreover, the Harlem femcee saw a tweet from Elliott Wilson celebrating K.Dot's achievements on Firday (February 14), and decided to take them both down in her latest Twitter rant.

"The reason why this is just not believable is because there is absolutely nothing aspirational about being a short, dark-skinned, nappyheaded asthmatic dude from Compton California," Azealia Banks wrote concerning Kendrick Lamar, eventually turning her gaze to Elliott Wilson. "To be a star, men have to want to be you and women have to want to f**k you. Kendrick has neither going on for him. Men want to BE drake and women want to f**k him. That is why he is a STAR. But ur ugly and light skinned im sure the cognitive dissonance is f***ing your head especially now that you’re old ugly and light skinned."

Furthermore, in a series of follow-up tweets, Azealia Bans doubled down on her stance that Kendrick Lamar is never beating Drake in the physical sense, even making mention of their... Hypothetical prowess, let's say. Also, she argued that the 6ix God has much more of a command of "a standardized American English accent" that makes his reach much greater than the Compton lyricist. However, the 33-year-old did label Drizzy as a "more viable product" than Dot, so maybe she's just stacking them up in a purely industry-driven, global capitalist – and, let's be real, white – sense. After all, she doesn't make the rules...