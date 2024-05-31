G-Eazy Responds To Fans Claiming He Fell Off

2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival
OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Rapper G-Easy performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival on Day 1 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/FilmMagic)
His latest album didn't do the same numbers as his previous works.

G-Eazy is no stranger to receiving hate from rap fans online. Despite the hate he's been a commercially successful. As he notes in a recent appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, he went on a pretty high-selling run of albums. 2014's These Things Happen, 2015's When It's Dark Out, and 2017's The Beautiful & The Damned all went on to reach platinum status. “We had a great run, three albums in a row went platinum. Then my mom died. And COVID, my mom passing, I just finally was like, ‘I need to reset,'" the "Me, Myself & I" rapper explains.

He returned with a new album called These Things Happen Too in 2021, but it didn't reach nearly the same level of commercial success. As he explains in the podcast, he always knew that would be a possibility. “I needed to finally give myself a break and take some pressure off of the cycle of releasing music. And that comes at a risk,” he claims. “Then I’m reading the comments… ‘Damn, he fell off.’ I should not have done this, don’t ever Google yourself. One of the top suggested was ‘Is G-Eazy still making music?’ I was just like, ‘F*ck y’all! F*ck y’all!’” he concluded. Check out the full podcast episode below.

G-Eazy Calls Out Fans Saying He Fell Off

Though G-Eazy hasn't released a new album in three years he's dropped a few singles in 2024 already. He confirmed elsewhere in the podcast that his next album would be called Freak Show. He's confirmed that both the singles he dropped this year will appear on the album. The first was "Femme Fatale" which featured guest verses from Coi Leray and Kaliii. That was followed a few weeks later by the third song in his Lady Killers series "Lady Killers III."

What do you think of G-Eazy's response to fan claims that he fell off after his 2017 album? Do you think he will ever have another one of his albums go platinum going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
