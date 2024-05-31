G-Eazy Responds To Fans Claiming He Fell Off

His latest album didn't do the same numbers as his previous works.

G-Eazy is no stranger to receiving hate from rap fans online. Despite the hate he's been a commercially successful. As he notes in a recent appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, he went on a pretty high-selling run of albums. 2014's These Things Happen, 2015's When It's Dark Out, and 2017's The Beautiful & The Damned all went on to reach platinum status. “We had a great run, three albums in a row went platinum. Then my mom died. And COVID, my mom passing, I just finally was like, ‘I need to reset,'" the "Me, Myself & I" rapper explains.

He returned with a new album called These Things Happen Too in 2021, but it didn't reach nearly the same level of commercial success. As he explains in the podcast, he always knew that would be a possibility. “I needed to finally give myself a break and take some pressure off of the cycle of releasing music. And that comes at a risk,” he claims. “Then I’m reading the comments… ‘Damn, he fell off.’ I should not have done this, don’t ever Google yourself. One of the top suggested was ‘Is G-Eazy still making music?’ I was just like, ‘F*ck y’all! F*ck y’all!’” he concluded. Check out the full podcast episode below.

G-Eazy Calls Out Fans Saying He Fell Off

Though G-Eazy hasn't released a new album in three years he's dropped a few singles in 2024 already. He confirmed elsewhere in the podcast that his next album would be called Freak Show. He's confirmed that both the singles he dropped this year will appear on the album. The first was "Femme Fatale" which featured guest verses from Coi Leray and Kaliii. That was followed a few weeks later by the third song in his Lady Killers series "Lady Killers III."