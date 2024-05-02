G-Eazy Returns With The Third Installment Of His "Lade Killers" Series

G-Eazy is an artist who has been around for over a decade at this point. Overall, he has built a pretty massive fanbase. Although he isn't always considered part of the hip-hop establishment, he is still an artist who seems to secure big features. Furthermore, his fans have stuck with him throughout the years and all of his different eras. His longevity is certainly admirable, and he has had enough hits to keep himself eating for years to come. That said, G-Eazy is clearly still hungry as he is always looking to drop new music.

For instance, today, the artist came through with a brand-new song. This track is simply called "Lady Killers III" and it is a third installment in a long-running series for G-Eazy. In fact, the last time he gave us a "Lady Killers" track was all the way back in 2014. That said, for long-time fans of the artist, today is certainly a joyous occasion as he is taking them back to one of the most beloved times in his career. Below, you can listen to the new track, and get yourself wrapped up in the vibes of vintage G-Eazy.

G-Eazy Drops A Single

As you can imagine from the title of the track, this is a song about getting a lot of women. Eazy has been known as a playboy throughout his career, so this definitely makes a whole lot of sense. Moreover, it seems as though the artist is looking to showcase some production elements that will take fans back to those early years. If you are a G-Eazy fan who needs a dose of nostalgia, this will do it for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

Late nights till the sun arise

Living every dream money buys

Feeling like I lived a hundred lives

In the double R that my butler drives

