G-Eazy Returns With The Third Installment Of His "Lade Killers" Series

By Alexander Cole
G-Eazy is back.

G-Eazy is an artist who has been around for over a decade at this point. Overall, he has built a pretty massive fanbase. Although he isn't always considered part of the hip-hop establishment, he is still an artist who seems to secure big features. Furthermore, his fans have stuck with him throughout the years and all of his different eras. His longevity is certainly admirable, and he has had enough hits to keep himself eating for years to come. That said, G-Eazy is clearly still hungry as he is always looking to drop new music.

For instance, today, the artist came through with a brand-new song. This track is simply called "Lady Killers III" and it is a third installment in a long-running series for G-Eazy. In fact, the last time he gave us a "Lady Killers" track was all the way back in 2014. That said, for long-time fans of the artist, today is certainly a joyous occasion as he is taking them back to one of the most beloved times in his career. Below, you can listen to the new track, and get yourself wrapped up in the vibes of vintage G-Eazy.

G-Eazy Drops A Single

As you can imagine from the title of the track, this is a song about getting a lot of women. Eazy has been known as a playboy throughout his career, so this definitely makes a whole lot of sense. Moreover, it seems as though the artist is looking to showcase some production elements that will take fans back to those early years. If you are a G-Eazy fan who needs a dose of nostalgia, this will do it for you.

Let us know what you think of this new track from G-Eazy, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of him bringing back this series? Do you think new track holds up in his discography when it comes to the "Lady Killers" series? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Late nights till the sun arise
Living every dream money buys
Feeling like I lived a hundred lives
In the double R that my butler drives

