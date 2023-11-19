G-Eazy Stars As A Drug Dealer In Trailer For New Film, “All Souls”

G-Eazy shared a new trailer for his upcoming film, All Souls, on Instagram, Friday. The preview sees him star as a drug-dealing villain for the upcoming movie. G-Eazy previously made his acting debut in Hustlers back in 2019. In that film, he acted alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and more.

Emmanuelle Pickett serves as the director of All Souls, which, according to Screen Rant, will be “a look into the United States’ War on Drugs, focusing specifically on those who are forced into working with the police as a result of their own illegal activity.”

G-Eazy Attends A Screening Of "Hustlers"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) G-Eazy, Director Lorene Scafaria, Jessica Pressler and Karina Pascucci at Alexander Wang & STXfilms’ New York Special Screening of “Hustlers” on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang)

Despite the upcoming acting gig, G-Eazy is still working on an untitled new album. He discussed his mindset for the project during an interview with Something About Rocks, earlier this year. “My intentions are clear,” he told the outlet at the time. ” I want to reclaim the spot that was mine and I’m coming for it with aggressive, direct intention, but you have to balance that with humility and self-awareness as well.” He added: “I want to put out a truly incredible body of work that gets recognized and received in the right way. I’m really excited for this album. It’s so exciting to be having fun again. I love rap. I love getting to make music.” G-Eazy shared the first single from the project, “Tulips & Roses," in March.

G-Eazy Shares New "All Souls" Trailer

Check out the trailer for All Souls above and be on the lookout for further updates on G-Eazy and his new album on HotNewHipHop. The film is set to hit theaters, On Demand, and digital platforms on December 8.

