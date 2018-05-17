G-Eazy says that he’s going to “reclaim” his spot in hip-hop. The 34-year-old rapper discussed his place in the genre during an interview with Something About Rocks for its latest print issue. In doing so, he also teased the release window for his next studio album.

“My intentions are clear,” he told the outlet. ” I want to reclaim the spot that was mine and I’m coming for it with aggressive, direct intention, but you have to balance that with humility and self-awareness as well.”

G-Eazy In Concert

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 17: G-Eazy performs on stage at Fabrique on May 17, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

As for his next album, G-Eazy also revealed that he’s planning to drop it in “September, October.” He described it as a “pull-the-curtain-back type of thing.” “I want to put out a truly incredible body of work that gets recognized and received in the right way,” he said. “I’m really excited for this album. It’s so exciting to be having fun again. I love rap. I love getting to make music.”

It’s not the first time G-Eazy has teased an imminent return. Speaking with Billboard back in May, he explained that he needed some time away after his mother passed. “I went through some personal things with losing my mom and there was just a bit of an overall burnout,” he told the outlet. “We started aggressively trying to tour and release music independently. That level of grind catches up to you… I just needed that step back. Once that spark hit it was like, ‘Yeah, it’s over. We found it. Now y’all are in trouble.’”

G-Eazy For “Something About Rocks”

G-Eazy eventually released a tribute song for his late mother, “Angel,” in 2022. In the time since, he’s also dropped “Tulips & Roses” as the first single from his upcoming album. Additionally, he teamed up with Dave East for a collaboration, last month.

